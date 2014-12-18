Dec 18 FormPipe Software AB :

* Says receives a supplementary order on the ECM product W3D3 from a Swedish municipality

* Says total order value amounts to 1 million Swedish crowns ($130,444)

* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.6 million crowns are recorded in Q4 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6661 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)