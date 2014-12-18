Dec 18 FormPipe Software AB :

* FormPipe receives order on the ECM product W3D3 from a large Swedish authority

* Says order extends the authority's existing use of W3D3 as cloud service, the total order value amounts to 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($194,975) over a three-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6933 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)