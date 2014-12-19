Dec 19 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives order from a Swedish authority within the Swedish Defence worth 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($220,000)

* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.5 million crowns are recorded in Q4 of 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period ($1 = 7.7245 Swedish crowns)