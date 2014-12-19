Dec 19 Formpipe Software AB :

* Says Danish municipality Hvidovre and Formpipe sign a contract regarding implementing and maintenance of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) product Acadre

* Order value amounts to 5.3 million Swedish crowns ($687,200) for a duration of four years

* License revenues of 0.4 million crowns are recorded in Q4, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7124 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)