Dec 19 Formpipe Software AB

* Receives supplementary order on ECM product Acadre from a Danish municipality worth 1 million Swedish crowns ($129,825)

* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.4 million crowns are recorded in Q4, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7027 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)