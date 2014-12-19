Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 Formpipe Software AB
* Receives supplementary order on ECM product Acadre from a Danish municipality worth 1 million Swedish crowns ($129,825)
* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.4 million crowns are recorded in Q4, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7027 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)