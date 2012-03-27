* Refinancing $2.27 bln loan
* Funds to be used for dividend payments, acquisitions
* Loan refinancing to be sold in Europe, U.S.
LONDON, March 27 Shareholders in motor racing
group Formula One (F1) are raising $1 billion from a loan
refinancing which will be paid into a holding company for
future dividends and acquisitions, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The funds, which were on the company's balance sheet, will
be paid into holding company Delta Topco and will be used by
shareholders for a range of purposes, the person said.
The $2.27 billion loan, which refinances $2.92 billion of
existing debt, is unrelated to reports of a possible initial
public offering (IPO) of some of the company, the person said.
There is no formal plan for an IPO, he added.
"This is a refinancing and a dividend which is taking out $1
billion. The cash on the balance sheet is close to that," an
investor said.
Formula One's shareholders include CVC which owns
63.4 percent of the company, Lehman Brothers' administrators
with 15.3 percent, Chief Executive Officer Bernie Ecclestone
with 5.3 percent and Ecclestone's former wife Slavica's Bambino
Holdings with 8.5 percent.
CVC and Formula One said on Tuesday that proceeds raised
would be kept within the group for general corporate purposes
and the company has no current plans to pay a dividend.
Goldman Sachs is said to be leading the dollar-denominated
dividend recapitalisation and loan refinancing and maturity
extension. Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for
comment.
The refinancing was prompted by Formula One's looming loan
maturities in 2013 and 2014, which will be extended until 2017
and 2018, several sources said.
CVC acquired majority control of Formula One in 2006. The
shareholders have recapitalised the debt several times and paid
themselves at least one other dividend -- $2.1 billion in 2007,
a third investor said.
The refinancing will offer investors a margin of 500 basis
points (bps) over LIBOR, with a LIBOR floor of 125bp to
guarantee returns for investors, the investors said.
The dividend recapitalisation will increase Formula One's
leverage from 2.3 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 4.3 times, they added.
CVC started a strategic review of Formula One in early 2011
for a potential sale, IPO or debt refinancing.
U.S. SALE
Formula One joins many European companies including
Netherlands-based broadband provider UPC Holdings which are
taking advantage of strong demand to refinance leveraged loans
in the more liquid U.S. market.
Arranger Goldman Sachs is selling Formula One's loan
refinancing in the United States and Europe. Bank meetings will
be held in New York on March 28 and in London on March 30 and
commitments are due on April 12.
Formula One derives most of its revenue in dollars, which
makes it a strong candidate for a U.S. sale, although U.S.
investors are less familiar with the company.
"U.S. investors are more nervous, they don't understand
Formula One as there's no Grand Prix in the U.S.," a leading
investor said.
European investors are still finding it difficult to invest
in dollar loans. Dollars remain scarce and expensive.
"One of the toughest issues here in Europe is dollars. CLOs
(Collateralised Loan Obligation funds) have a problem buying
them - there's no capacity," the leading investor said.
Investors will also be keen to see a resolution to
negotiations with teams on agreements that expire after this
year which would see the teams signing up through 2020.
