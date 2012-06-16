UPDATE 1-Uber CEO orders 'urgent investigation' on sexual harassment claims
* Fowler claims in blog she was harassed via 'string of messages'
LONDON, June 16 U.S. asset management company Waddell & Reed has increased its stake in the Formula One motor racing business to 20.9 percent in a $500 million deal, CVC Capital Partners said.
Formula One, in which CVC is the largest shareholder, had been exploring a flotation in Singapore but put plans on hold two weeks ago because of market volatility.
"CVC Capital Partners is pleased to announce that several funds managed by Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company have today agreed to invest a further $500m in a private placement in Formula 1 at $9.1bn enterprise value, increasing their aggregate stake to 20.9 percent," CVC said in a statement on its website.
CVC had cut its stake in Formula One to 42 percent from 63 percent in a $1.6 billion deal announced in May with Waddell & Reed, BlackRock and Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Fowler claims in blog she was harassed via 'string of messages'
* Fed's Mester talks rate hikes at start of busy week for speeches
QUITO, Feb 19 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, partial results showed, and was close to the margin needed to avoid a runoff against conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso.