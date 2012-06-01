June 1 Motor racing business Formula One Group
has decided to delay its initial public offer on the Singapore
stock exchange because of global market weakness, the Wall
Street Journal said on Friday, quoting unnamed sources. It was
worth up to $3 billion.
Formula One, whose major shareholder is private equity firm
CVC Capital Partners, was in pre-marketing mode and had been
planning to launch a preliminary prospectus with the Monetary
Authority of Singapore by June 5, the newspaper added.
On Thursday, London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds ditched
its $1 billion IPO, adding to a chill that Facebook's botched
IPO cast over an already moribund global market for new listings
from Hong Kong to New York.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Paul Tait)