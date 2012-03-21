LONDON, March 21 Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone said on Wednesday he had recommended Singapore as a location for a flotation of the business but added that a decision was up to private equity owners CVC.

Asked about reports of a listing in Singapore, Ecclestone told Reuters: "That's what I've proposed to them (CVC)."

Speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview, Ecclestone referred further queries to CVC, the private equity company who own a majority stake in the motor racing business. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin. Writing by Keith Weir. Editing by Jane Merriman)