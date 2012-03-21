* CVC likely to sell partial stake in IPO - source
* Singapore is likely listing destination - media reports
* Formula One follows example set by Manchester United
By Keith Weir
LONDON, March 21 The owners of Formula One motor
racing are considering a partial flotation of the business in
Asia, an option also explored by English soccer champions
Manchester United, to tap demand in the region for strong
sporting brands.
A flotation of Formula One (F1), which draws more than half
a billion TV viewers for its races, has long been mooted, but
the issue is made more urgent by the expiry this year of a
confidential commercial agreement between the rights holding
company and the teams whose cars compete in the 20-race series.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which
acquired majority control of F1 in 2006, would continue to be a
long-term holder of the business, and the initial public
offering (IPO) option being explored is for only part of the
company, a source close to the matter said.
Britain's Sky News has reported that CVC has asked Goldman
Sachs to examine a placement of some F1 shares with a new
investor as a precursor to a formal IPO process in the southeast
Asian city state of Singapore.
The source declined to comment on the Sky report, which
placed a potential valuation of over $10 billion on the
business.
Goldman Sachs and CVC, which owns 63.4 percent of F1, also
declined to comment.
A minimum 15 percent float in Singapore would make the deal
worth $1.5 billion.
ASIAN APPETITE
While Manchester United's Singapore IPO was put on hold due
to volatile markets, sources have told Reuters the club has not
abandoned its plan to list in Singapore but that no decision has
been made on the timing.
United has a global fan base estimated at 333 million,
including many in Asia who follow the sport via live television.
F1, managed by Briton Bernie Ecclestone, 81, has also
developed internationally in recent years.
Under the astute leadership of Ecclestone the circuit has
expanded from its European roots to embrace fast-growing markets
in Asia.
Singapore, which competes with Hong Kong for international
listings, became the venue for the world's first night-time
Grand Prix in 2008.
Investor reaction to such a listing could be difficult to
gauge as there was plenty of scepticism around Manchester
United's business and profitability when the club was preparing
for a public float last year.
"The same thing will apply to F1. At the end of the day it
depends on their profitability and whether they can generate
returns for shareholders," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at
SIAS Research in Singapore.
"But F1 has good branding and strong market share, and they
are probably one of the few players that could do racing events
to their kind of scale. That would probably put them on a better
foothold compared to Man U."
The F1 series had annual sales of 1.17 billion euros ($1.55
billion) and employs 200 people, according to the CVC website.
F1's revenue for the current season, which began at the
Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, will reach $2 billion for the
first time, said industry monitor Formula Money.
In a recent report, Formula Money added that new races in
the United States and Russia would help boost income from F1's
commercial rights by almost 50 percent to $2.9 billion by
2015.
Under the agreement due to be renegotiated, the teams are
believed to get half of F1's underlying core profit in prize
money.
Italy's Ferrari, owned by Fiat, gets an additional
payment in recognition of its status as the oldest and best
known team.
The sport has been dominated in the last two years by Red
Bull Racing, whose German driver Sebastian Vettel is seeking a
third successive championship.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Additional Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata in
SINGAPORE and Elzio Barreto and Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG;
Editing by Will Waterman)