SINGAPORE, April 24 Morgan Stanley,
Spain's Banco Santander, Singapore's DBS Group
and Malaysia's CIMB have been added as
bookrunners for Formula One's upcoming Singapore initial public
offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
They join UBS and Goldman Sachs which were
hired earlier this month to lead the expected $2 billion IPO,
said IFR, a service owned by Thomson Reuters.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which
owns 63.4 percent of Formula One, is looking to list part of the
premier motor racing business in Singapore but would continue to
hold shares, sources told Reuters previously.
An Asia-based listing would help the company tap the
region's interest in international sporting brands.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton)