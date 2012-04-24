BRIEF-Barrick Gold Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $4 bln
* Barrick Gold Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $4 billion - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kO39C5)
SINGAPORE, April 24 Morgan Stanley, Spain's Banco Santander, Singapore's DBS Group and Malaysia's CIMB have been added as bookrunners for Formula One's upcoming Singapore initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
They join UBS and Goldman Sachs which were hired earlier this month to lead the expected $2 billion IPO, said IFR, a service owned by Thomson Reuters.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which owns 63.4 percent of Formula One, is looking to list part of the premier motor racing business in Singapore but would continue to hold shares, sources told Reuters previously.
An Asia-based listing would help the company tap the region's interest in international sporting brands. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton)
(Recasts first paragraph; adds background, table, graphics) NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. mortgage rates fell in the latest week even as bond yields rose on upbeat U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's hint of a possible faster pace of interest rate increases, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.15 percent in the week ended Feb. 16, down
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The cost of Lockheed Martin Corp's stealthy F-35 jet could fall 16 percent to around $80 million in future purchases, according to the Department of Defense's head of the program.