HONG KONG May 21 Motor racing business Formula One will start pre-marketing for its up to $3 billion Singapore initial public offering on May 22 after receiving approval from the city's stock exchange for the deal, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.

The IPO is set to be priced before the end of June, after the company and its bankers meet with investors and fund managers to gauge demand for the IPO, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

