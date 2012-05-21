(Refiles to add dropped letter in fifth paragraph)
* Meetings with investors, fund managers start May 22
* Formula One set to price offering before end of June
* Shareholder CVC Capital to sell down 63.4 pct stake
* IPO could rank among biggest this year after Facebook,
Felda
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 21 Motor racing business Formula
One will start pre-marketing for its up to $3 billion Singapore
initial public offering on May 22 after receiving approval from
the city's stock exchange for the deal, sources with direct
knowledge of the plans said on Monday.
The company is seeking to raise at least $2.5 billion, vying
to rank among the top IPOs in the world this year after Facebook
Inc raised as much as $18.4 billion and a planned $3
billion listing by Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holding.
The IPO is set to be priced before the end of June after the
company and its bankers meet with investors and fund managers to
gauge demand for the IPO, the sources said, who asked not to be
named because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the
matter.
Formula One would join British luxury jeweler Graff Diamonds
in braving equity markets despite a slump in global stocks.
Graff started taking orders on Monday from institutional
investors for its up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO.
IPOs had their worst start in about four years in the
Asia-Pacific region with overall equity market activity down
about a fifth from 2011 as investors fretted at buying new
shares because of falling markets.
MSCI's index for Asia ex-Japan fell about
10.4 percent over the past month on concerns over slower growth
in China and the fallout from Europe's debt crisis. A source
close to the Formula One deal said on May 12 the IPO could be
delayed because of the ongoing market jitters.
Formula One could have its B+ long-term debt ratings lifted
one notch after the IPO because of an expected improvement in
its debt profile, Standard & Poor's said in a May 15 report when
it put the company on "positive" watch.
The decision "mainly reflects our view that after the IPO in
the next two to three years, Formula One's adjusted leverage is
likely to lessen significantly and durably and that private
equity sponsors will exit Formula One's capital in the medium
term," S&P said in the report.
Formula One's IPO approval by the Singapore exchange was
reported earlier by Bloomberg.
Formula One, which holds 20 races around the world and has a
more than 500 million television viewers, is controlled by
private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, with a 63.4
percent stake.
CVC plans to reduce its stake as part of the IPO along with
other shareholders in Formula One, the source added.
Formula One earlier this month unveiled a $1.8 billion
refinancing package to help lay the groundwork for the IPO.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS
were hired to lead the IPO. Spain's Banco Santander
, Singapore's DBS Group and Malaysia's CIMB
will also act as joint bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)