By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 24 Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners will cut its ownership stake to about
30 percent in the Formula One motor racing business after the
company's up to $3 billion IPO by selling shares on the public
market, sources said on Thursday.
CVC currently holds about 42 percent of Formula One after it
recently sold a $1.6 billion stake to a group of investors,
including the investment management firm BlackRock.
That sale was key to set a benchmark valuation of Formula
One for CVC and current shareholders, including billionaire F1
chief Bernie Ecclestone, the estate of bankrupt investment bank
Lehman Brothers and JPMorgan.
Both Lehman and JPMorgan are expected to sell most of their
stakes in the IPO, two sources with direct knowledge of the
plans said. Lehman owns about 15 percent and JPMorgan less than
3 percent.
CVC officials declined to comment on the IPO.
Formula One will seek a valuation of about 18-22 times its
earnings for the IPO, added the sources, who were not authorized
to speak publicly on the matter.
Formula One will offer stapled securities consisting of
equity and units of a shareholders loan, the sources said.
The structure of the stapled securities, though unusual in
Asia, is common in the United Kingdom and has also been used in
Australia for tax reasons. The securities are expected to pay a
yield of between 4 percent and 4.5 percent.
Formula One is a global series of 20 races each year that
draw television audiences of more than 500 million. The sport
has expanded from its European base to lucrative markets in Asia
and the Middle East and the Singapore listing would tap into
Asian appetite for renowned brands.
The company earlier this month unveiled a $1.8 billion
refinancing package to help lay the groundwork for the IPO,
which is expected to be completed in June.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS
were hired to lead the IPO. Spain's Banco Santander
, Singapore's DBS Group and Malaysia's CIMB
will also act as joint bookrunners on the deal.
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir in London; Editing by
Michael Flaherty and Matt Driskill)