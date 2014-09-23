BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says Canadian unit to acquire Thallion Pharma
* Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada) entered into deal to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Thallion Pharma
(Corrects first bullet point to say EBITDA was 3.2 million euros in H1 2014 and -3.0 million euros a year earlier. The company corrected its statement. Links to corrected statement)
Sept 23 Formycon AG : * Says EBITDA amounted to 3.2 million euros in the first half of 2014 (first half of 2013: -3.0 million euros) * Says H1 turnover of 7.4 million euros (h1 2013: 0.2 million euros) * Says company expects to achieve positive EBITDA for the business year 2014
* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada) entered into deal to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Thallion Pharma
* Fy profit attributable RMB714.3 million versus RMB 526.3 million
* Installation of instruments will begin in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)