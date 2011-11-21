(Updates with details throughout)
NEW YORK Nov 20 Ted Forstmann, the
billionaire private equity investor and philanthropist, died on
Sunday of brain cancer. He was 71.
He was viewed as a pioneer of the leveraged buyout and took
over companies such as Dr. Pepper and Gulfstream Aerospace
through the private equity firm he co-founded, Forstmann Little
& Co.
He was also chairman and chief executive officer of global
sports and entertainment company IMG, which he bought in 2004.
"It is with great sadness that IMG Worldwide announces the
passing of its chairman and chief executive officer, Theodore J.
'Ted' Forstmann," the statement said. "Mr. Forstmann passed away
today after a courageous battle against brain cancer."
Forstmann, who was never married, made headlines on the
gossip pages nearly as often as he did in the financial section.
He was briefly romantically linked to Princess Diana and dated
model and television personality Padma Lakshmi in recent years.
He was credited with coining the term, "barbarians at the
gate," used to describe private equity takeovers and which
featured prominently in the best-selling book of that title,
which told the story of rival KKR's takeover of RJR Nabisco.
Forstmann was raised wealthy in Greenwich, Conn., according
to Bryan Burrough and John Helyar's book.
He co-founded Forstmann Little in 1978 with his brother,
Nick Forstmann, and Brian Little, after spending time as a
lawyer, an investment banker and hustling at the bridge table
and on the golf course, the book said.
Forstmann Little & Co said that over the last 33 years, the
firm "made 31 acquisitions and significant investments and
returned more than $15 billion to his investors."
It also said Forstmann was known for innovations including a
"unique subordinated debt fund that enabled the firm to finance
acquisitions without issuing junk bonds."
Forstmann was also known as a philanthropist, making
commitments to provide children with scholarships and to help
children with medical needs as a director of the International
Rescue Committee.
Late last year he joined "The Giving Pledge," a group of
billionaires who have pledged to give away at least half their
fortunes.
"I've always believed that you don't really talk about
giving, you just do it," he said then. "I've tried to live by
the motto, 'you save one life and you save the world.'"
He attracted scandal in recent years when he was hit by a
lawsuit alleging that he bet on college sports, tennis and golf
while representing coaches and athletes in those sports through
IMG.
Forstmann is survived by his two sons, Siya and Everest, his
brothers Anthony and John, and sisters, Marina Forstmann Day and
Elissa Forstmann Moran.
