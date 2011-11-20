NEW YORK Nov 20 Billionaire private equity
investor Ted Forstmann died on Sunday of brain cancer, IMG, the
global sports and entertainment company he led, said in a
statement.
Forstmann was 71.
He was a founding partner of private equity firm Forstmann
Little & Co and chairman and chief executive officer of IMG,
which he bought in 2004.
He was also a philanthropist, making commitments to provide
children with scholarships and to help children with medical
needs as a director of International Rescue Committee.
"It is with great sadness that IMG Worldwide announces the
passing of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore
J. "Ted" Forstmann," the statement said. "Mr. Forstmann passed
away today after a courageous battle against brain cancer."
In a separate statement announcing his death, Forstmann
Little & Co said that over the last 33 years, the firm "made 31
acquisitions and significant investments and returned more than
$15 billion to his investors."
It also said Forstmann was known for innovations including
a "unique subordinated debt fund that enabled the firm to
finance acquisitions without issuing junk bonds."
IMG said Forstmann is survived by his two sons Siya and
Everest, his brothers Anthony and John, and sisters Marina
Forstmann Day and Elissa Forstmann Moran.