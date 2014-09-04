Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 4 Fortec Elektronik AG : * Says FY 2013/14 EBIT amounting to 2.2 million euros, below that of last year of 2.4 million euros * Says FY 2013/14 turnover again increased to 45.4 million euros compared to
previous year's figure of 44.5 million euros * Says FY 2013/14 profit after tax decreased from 1.8 million euros
to 1.5 million euros * Says offers to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for FY (same as previous year) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)