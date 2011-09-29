(Updates with detail)

Sept 29 Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group and its founder Andrew Forrest on Thursday won the right to appeal against a conviction for misleading investors in 2004, the company said in a statement.

The decision is a small victory for Forrest, who strongly defend this case over the past six years, but he still faces a potential ban from being a company director if he loses the High Court appeal.

Forrest stepped down as chief executive of Fortescue in July to focus on philanthropic work with indigenous communities but still serves at the firm's non executive chairman and

Fortescue shares did not react to the decision, with the stock down 2.9 percent in early afternoon trade, in line with a broad selloff in mining shares.

The court case stems from information provided to the Australian Securities Exchange in August and November 2004, regarding framework agreements with three Chinese construction companies to build and finance the Fortescue mining project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Australia' securities watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) accused Fortescue and Forrest of misleading or deceptive conduct, in breach of corporations and trade practices laws, by saying the agreements were binding.

Fortescue and Forrest had initially successfully defended the case against ASIC, but then lost on an appeal in Federal Court.

Forrest, know by his nickname "Twiggy", founded Fortescue in 2003 after a decade of promoting everything from Cuban-style nickel mining to underground desert oceans.

He is credited with turning Fortescue into the country's third-largest iron-ore producer after Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, with a current market capitalisation of around $13.2 billion.

A date for the High Court hearing has not yet been set. (Reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Editing by Ed Davies and Balazs Koranyi)