Sept 29 Australian iron ore producer Fortescue
Metals Group and its founder Andrew Forrest on Thursday
won the right to appeal against a conviction for misleading
investors in 2004, the company said in a statement.
The decision is a small victory for Forrest, who strongly
defend this case over the past six years, but he still faces a
potential ban from being a company director if he loses the High
Court appeal.
Forrest stepped down as chief executive of Fortescue in July
to focus on philanthropic work with indigenous communities but
still serves at the firm's non executive chairman and
Fortescue shares did not react to the decision, with the
stock down 2.9 percent in early afternoon trade, in line with a
broad selloff in mining shares.
The court case stems from information provided to the
Australian Securities Exchange in August and November 2004,
regarding framework agreements with three Chinese construction
companies to build and finance the Fortescue mining project in
Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Australia' securities watchdog, the Australian Securities
and Investment Commission (ASIC) accused Fortescue and Forrest
of misleading or deceptive conduct, in breach of corporations
and trade practices laws, by saying the agreements were binding.
Fortescue and Forrest had initially successfully defended
the case against ASIC, but then lost on an appeal in Federal
Court.
Forrest, know by his nickname "Twiggy", founded Fortescue in
2003 after a decade of promoting everything from Cuban-style
nickel mining to underground desert oceans.
He is credited with turning Fortescue into the country's
third-largest iron-ore producer after Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton, with a current market capitalisation of around $13.2
billion.
A date for the High Court hearing has not yet been set.
