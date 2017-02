Sept 29 Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group and its founder Andrew Forrest on Thursday won the right to lodge a High Court appeal against a conviction for misleading investors in 2004, the company said in a statement.

Forrest said the High Court's decision to grant Special Leave to Appeal vindicated the company's actions to strongly defend this case over the past six years. A date for the High Court hearing has not yet been set.

(Reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Editing by Ed Davies)