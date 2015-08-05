SYDNEY Aug 5 Shares in Australia's Fortescue Metals Group jumped 9 percent on Wednesday, boosted by a report that China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group and Tewoo Group could invest in its infrastructure and mining assets.

The iron ore miner's term loan traded higher on Tuesday, also lifted by speculation over a potential tie in.

At 0340 GMT, the stock was fetching A$1.93, up 9 percent on Tuesday's close.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the two Chinese firms had approached Fortescue about acquiring a stake in the firm's infrastructure assets.

The state owned firms could also consider buying stakes in some of the Australian firm's mines, for a total investment of up to $2 billion, the report said.

Fortescue said in a statement that it was open to commercial discussions with a range of groups but that there was no agreement with any party at this time.

Hebei and Tewoo could not immediately be reached for comment.

A sale of the assets involving port and rail operations and collectively held under Fortescue's TPI division, was last publicly considered in late 2013.

Analysts have valued TPI to be worth as much as $8 billion.

As recently as last week, Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest said the company was always open to discussions with potential investors, but did not disclose any specific talks taking place.

Fortescue declined comment on any potential interest from Hebei Iron & Steel and Tewoo.

Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have slumped from $190 a tonne four years ago to $55 today, and some analysts tip prices could drop to $38 before year-end as demand in Fortescue's main market China wanes and supply continues to grow. Fortescue holds net debt of $7.2 billion.

The miner's stock was the top percentage gainer on the S&P/ASX 100 Index in trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)