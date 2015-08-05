SYDNEY Aug 5 Shares in Australia's Fortescue
Metals Group jumped 9 percent on Wednesday, boosted by
a report that China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group and
Tewoo Group could invest in its infrastructure and mining
assets.
The iron ore miner's term loan traded higher on Tuesday,
also lifted by speculation over a potential tie
in.
At 0340 GMT, the stock was fetching A$1.93, up 9 percent on
Tuesday's close.
Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying
the two Chinese firms had approached Fortescue about acquiring a
stake in the firm's infrastructure assets.
The state owned firms could also consider buying stakes in
some of the Australian firm's mines, for a total investment of
up to $2 billion, the report said.
Fortescue said in a statement that it was open to commercial
discussions with a range of groups but that there was no
agreement with any party at this time.
Hebei and Tewoo could not immediately be reached for
comment.
A sale of the assets involving port and rail operations and
collectively held under Fortescue's TPI division, was last
publicly considered in late 2013.
Analysts have valued TPI to be worth as much as $8 billion.
As recently as last week, Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest
said the company was always open to discussions with potential
investors, but did not disclose any specific talks taking place.
Fortescue declined comment on any potential interest from
Hebei Iron & Steel and Tewoo.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have slumped from $190 a
tonne four years ago to $55 today, and some analysts tip prices
could drop to $38 before year-end as demand in Fortescue's main
market China wanes and supply continues to grow.
Fortescue holds net debt of $7.2 billion.
The miner's stock was the top percentage gainer on the
S&P/ASX 100 Index in trading on Wednesday.
