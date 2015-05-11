SYDNEY May 11 Fortescue Metals Group
Chairman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest on Monday called on Australians
to urge the government to stop expansion plans by iron ore
miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, saying they
were jeopardizing the economy.
The plea by the billionaire philanthropist and founder of
the world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner was condemned by the
national mining lobby, the Minerals Council of Australia, for
threatening to set the country on an "interventionist path."
Forrest has accused Rio and BHP of over-producing to drive
out competitors from the $60 billion-a-year Chinese import
market despite Fortescue quadrupling its own production in the
last seven years.
"These big companies say they must flood the market next
year and the year after and the year after even though it will
crash the price further," Forrest said in an editorial in
Sydney's Daily Telegraph. "Every time they say this the price
falls again."
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI are trading off their lows at
$60.50, but still 55-percent under last year's peak
For every $1 price fall, the Australian economy lost A$800
million ($632 million) in foreign income, according to Forrest.
"Write, e-mail or ring your local MP (member of
parliament)," Forrest said. "Ask government to consider the
multinationals' license to operate in Australia if they don't
market Australian iron ore responsibly for all Australians."
Rio has vowed to lift output 16 percent this year. Miners in
Australia lease government land and pay royalties of around 7.5
percent of revenue.
"We take no comfort in what is happening to some of the
smaller, higher-cost iron ore producers that are finding it hard
to compete," Chief Executive Sam Walsh told a May 7 shareholders
meeting.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie last week said it was
"incumbent" to maximise output.
"The Forrest view that Australia can effectively set the
iron ore price is simply wrong," Brendan Pearson, the Mineral
Council's chief executive, said.
"It is important that the federal government maintain its
commitment to free and open markets and ensuring that Australia
remains open for business," he said.
The federal budget will suffer a A$30 billion revenue
write-down over the next four years because of the iron ore
slide, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said last month.
Despite a modest recovery this month, "market fundamentals
will reassert themselves sooner rather than later," Goldman
Sachs analysts Christian Lelong and Amber Cai wrote in a report
on Monday, maintaining their average 2015 price forecast of $52
a tonne.
($1 = 1.2674 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Ed Davies)