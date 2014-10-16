SYDNEY Oct 16 Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group's September quarter shipments rose 60 percent from a year ago to 41.5 million tonnes, helping drive down costs in a hotly contested global market, the company said on Thursday.

Australia's No. 3 iron ore miner said its average selling price fell to $71 per tonne over the quarter to Sept 30 from $121 per tonne tonne in the year earlier period, partly offset by a 3 percent drop in average cash production costs to $32.08 a tonne.

Fortescue, which competes with global majors Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton in the seaborne-traded iron ore market said it operated at an annualised run rate of 166 million tonnes during the quarter.

