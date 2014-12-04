SYDNEY Dec 4 Australian iron ore miner
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Thursday terminated
several senior executive positions but denied it was in response
to a sharp downturn in ore prices.
"There have been a small number of changes to our senior
management," Byron Value, a company spokesman, told Reuters.
"This is part of the normal evolution of our business and
not a reaction to the market environment or performance
related," he said.
Fortescue is the third Australian iron ore mining company to
cut its senior staff in less than two weeks.
Last week BC Iron reduced the size of its board to
five directors from eight and pledged to lower its directors'
fees beginning Jan. 1 in a display of "responsible management".
Atlas Iron Ltd on Tuesday cut its board to six
members from eight and reduced directors' fees by 15 percent.
Iron ore prices have halved in 2014 to the lowest in more
than five years as the top producers Vale, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton flood the
market with millions more tonnes of ore, hurting smaller
competitors.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $69.50 a tonne.
Rio Chief Executive Sam Walsh last week labelled iron ore
mining in the current climate survival of the fittest and said
there were no plans to slow production.
"These moves by smaller miners are in direct response to
the oversupply brought on by the majors," said Gavin Wendt,
senior resources analyst for industry consultants MineLife.
Fortescue, a 155 million-tonnes-per-year producer in
Australia, has already said it was halving its capital spending
for the 2015 financial year.
Executives in charge of shared services, procurement and
security at Fortescue were terminated, according to the
spokesman.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ryan Woo)