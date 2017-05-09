SYDNEY May 9 Australian miner Fortescue Metals
Group launched a $1 billion bond offering aimed at U.S.
investors on Tuesday, as it seeks to refinance debt in the face
of retreating iron prices.
Fortescue declined to give details of the issue of senior
notes until it was finalised, with pricing expected on Tuesday
during U.S. working hours.
However, a source, citing the term sheet, said the issue, to
be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB-minus by Standard & Poor's,
consists of two parts. The five-year piece is being marketed
with a yield of 5 percent to 5.25 percent, while the seven-year
tranche would pay 0.375 percent over the yield of the five-year
tranche.
Fortescue, the world's No. 4 iron ore miner, has long viewed
tapping U.S. debt markets as a way to reduce gearing, a top
priority after it spent more than $10 billion building its
mines. It held $4.3 billion in gross debt as of March 31.
James Wilson, an analyst at stockbroker Argonaut, said the
issue proceeds will be used to refinance a $976 million loan
maturing in 2019.
"It makes sense to do it now. It's a smart move as they will
get cheaper debt than what they originally had," Wilson said.
Both tranches have a three-month call at par prior to
maturity. The issue will target U.S.-based investors under 144a
reg S documentation, the source said.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley
are joint-book managers while JPMorgan is acting as sole global
coordinator.
In the March quarter Fortescue said it repaid a further $1
billion in debt at par, bringing its net gearing to 22 percent,
well below an original target of 40 percent.
Prices of iron ore .IO62-CNO=MB, Australia's top export
earner, fell to $61.73 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since
October 2016, according to Metal Bulletin, but analysts remain
optimistic on Fortescue.
"It's not a concern as it has good cash flows and good iron
ore production," Argonaut's Wilson said.
In its March quarterly results, Fortescue reported more than
$1 billion in cash thanks to a 12 percent reduction in its
production costs in the past quarter versus a year ago.
