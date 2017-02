QINGDAO, Sept 28 China's annual iron ore imports are expected to hit 1 billion tonnes by 2015, a 60 percent jump from 2010, Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Wednesday.

Global iron ore prices are also expected to remain high next year, before new mines gradually come onstream between 2013 and 2015, Chief Executive Neville Power said in remarks for a prepared speech for an industry conference. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)