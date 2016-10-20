(Repeats with no changes)

* Fortescue sees silver lining in high coking coal price

* Driving steel mills to use lower grade iron ore

* Should mean narrower discount for Fortescue ores

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Oct 20 Skyrocketing prices for coal used in steelmaking could deliver higher profits to Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Prices for coking coal have more than doubled this year to above $230 a tonne, while iron ore, the other essential raw material required by steel producers, has risen by less than 40 percent to around $58 a tonne. The unexpected surge in coking and thermal coal prices is largely the result of curbs at Chinese collieries.

The higher price for coking coal is squeezing margins for steel mills prompting additional orders for the cheaper, lower grade iron ore such as the type Fortescue mines, CEO Nev Power told Reuters in an interview.

"As coking coal prices have increased, that's suddenly robbed steel mills of margins," Power said. "Not because steel prices have come down, but because coal prices have gone up and we think that will drive the mills to produce less tonnes at lower cost."

This is expected to narrow the gap between the discount Fortescue's lower-grade ore fetches to the global benchmark price, currently around 12 percent.

"This translates into a higher price for our ore, closer to the benchmark," Power said.

Fortescue typically mines ore containing 57 percent iron against the benchmark measurement of 62 percent.

Fortescue expects to sell up to 170 million tonnes of iron ore to China this year.

The world No. 4 producer sold its ore for an average of $48.79 a tonne in the quarter ending Sept. 30 compared to a benchmark price over the period of $55.66, reflecting the lower iron content in its ores.

Fortescue shipped 43.8 million tonnes of iron ore over the quarter, up 5 percent from a year ago.

Power said the company also trimmed cash production costs to $13.55 tonne - its 11th straight quarter of cost cuts, translating into a bottom-line cost of between $28 to $30 a tonne, after taking into account shipping and insurance.

Power linked higher coal prices to the imposition of 276-day working year at coal mines in China to address unfair labour practices and environmental concerns. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)