(Repeats with no changes)
* Fortescue sees silver lining in high coking coal price
* Driving steel mills to use lower grade iron ore
* Should mean narrower discount for Fortescue ores
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 20 Skyrocketing prices for coal used
in steelmaking could deliver higher profits to Australian iron
ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, its chief executive
officer said on Thursday.
Prices for coking coal have more than doubled this year to
above $230 a tonne, while iron ore, the other essential raw
material required by steel producers, has risen by less than 40
percent to around $58 a tonne. The unexpected surge in coking
and thermal coal prices is largely the result of curbs at
Chinese collieries.
The higher price for coking coal is squeezing margins for
steel mills prompting additional orders for the cheaper, lower
grade iron ore such as the type Fortescue mines, CEO Nev Power
told Reuters in an interview.
"As coking coal prices have increased, that's suddenly
robbed steel mills of margins," Power said. "Not because steel
prices have come down, but because coal prices have gone up and
we think that will drive the mills to produce less tonnes at
lower cost."
This is expected to narrow the gap between the discount
Fortescue's lower-grade ore fetches to the global benchmark
price, currently around 12 percent.
"This translates into a higher price for our ore, closer to
the benchmark," Power said.
Fortescue typically mines ore containing 57 percent iron
against the benchmark measurement of 62 percent.
Fortescue expects to sell up to 170 million tonnes of iron
ore to China this year.
The world No. 4 producer sold its ore for an average of
$48.79 a tonne in the quarter ending Sept. 30 compared to a
benchmark price over the period of $55.66, reflecting the lower
iron content in its ores.
Fortescue shipped 43.8 million tonnes of iron ore over the
quarter, up 5 percent from a year ago.
Power said the company also trimmed cash production costs to
$13.55 tonne - its 11th straight quarter of cost cuts,
translating into a bottom-line cost of between $28 to $30 a
tonne, after taking into account shipping and insurance.
Power linked higher coal prices to the imposition of 276-day
working year at coal mines in China to address unfair labour
practices and environmental concerns.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)