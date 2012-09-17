* Fortescue faces Tuesday deadline for debt restructure
* Asset sales, covenant relief seen mostly likely
* Shares on trading halt, having halved since March
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Fortescue Metals Group,
the world's No.4 iron ore miner, faces a self-imposed deadline
of Tuesday to detail a restructuring of at least part of its $10
billion debt pile, with investors expecting sales of assets, if
not equity.
Trading in shares of the company, one-third owned by
billionaire founder Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, was halted last
week after the stock slumped 14 percent on reports that
Fortescue was seeking waivers on its debt covenants. The company
said on Friday it remained in compliance on its debt, was in
constructive talks with lenders and would update investors on a
restructuring before the market open on Tuesday.
Analysts expect lenders to give Fortescue some leeway on its
debt conditions, and predict the company will free up cash by
selling non-core assets.
"They could delay capex or sell stakes in infrastructure
assets. The company does not want to raise equity, but it's
still a possibility - after all, it's a $9 billion market cap
company," said one Hong Kong-based credit analyst, who asked not
to be named as he's not authorised to talk about the company.
Fortescue could sell undeveloped and lower grade iron ore
assets, worker accommodation facilities, airports or mining
equipment.
Earlier this month, Fortescue announced it was slamming the
brakes on plans to triple its iron ore capacity, cutting
hundreds of jobs and selling a power station to preserve cash.
The moves shocked investors, coming less than a week after
Fortescue CEO Nev Power had said the company was comfortable
with its funding, remained on track with its expansion and was
confident iron ore prices would recover in the near term.
The price of the steelmaking ingredient
traded as high as $180 a tonne a year ago, but plummeted to a
3-year low of $86 earlier this month as demand in China shrinks.
Late on Friday, benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
had rallied to $101.60 a tonne, according to data provider Steel
Index.
Forrest has been fighting not to have his stake diluted in a
company he built from scratch. He has spent close to $180
million in recent months to take his holding to 32.8 percent.
The Perth-based company's highly illiquid bonds were not
traded in Asia on Monday, but its 2022 bonds were last seen at
92 percent of par on Friday, off a low of 90, but down from the
par value around mid-August.
According to Thomson Reuters data, its 5-year credit default
swap was quoted at close to 800 basis points, up
more than 100 bps this month - raising the cost of insuring
against a Fortescue debt default, according to Markit.