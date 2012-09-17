MELBOURNE, Sept 18 Fortescue Metals Group
, the world's No.4 iron ore miner, has lined up $4.5
billion in debt and said several firms had expressed interest in
partnering in some of its assets, as it shored up funding to
cope with an iron ore price slump.
The debt facility, fully underwritten by Credit Suisse
and JPMorgan, will be used to refinance all
existing bank facilities and gives the company until November
2015 to make its first repayment.
The facility also waived earnings-based covenants.
"Fortescue has moved quickly to ensure its capital structure
can withstand prolonged market volatility," Chief Executive Nev
Power said in a statement.
Trading in Fortescue was halted last week after the stock
slumped 14 percent on reports that the company was seeking
waivers on its debt covenants. The stock last traded at A$2.99,
valuing the company at A$9.3 billion ($9.8 billion).
Fortescue, one-third owned by billionaire founder Andrew
"Twiggy" Forrest, said it was evaluating approaches from a range
of firms to partner in its assets, but said it was not under
pressure from lenders to sell any stakes.
"Transactions of this nature are not required under
Fortescue's new debt facilities and will only be pursued if they
clearly add shareholder value," the company said in a statement
to the stock exchange.
Earlier this month, Fortescue announced it was slamming the
brakes on plans to triple its iron ore capacity, cutting $1.6
billion in planned capital spending this year, axing hundreds of
jobs and selling a power station to preserve cash.
The moves shocked investors, coming less than a week after
CEO Power had said the company was comfortable with its funding,
remained on track with its expansion, and was confident iron ore
prices would recover in the near term.
The price of iron ore traded as high as $180
a tonne a year ago, but plummeted to a 3-year low of $86 earlier
this month as demand in China shrinks. Late on Friday, benchmark
iron ore with 62 percent iron content had rallied to $101.60 a
tonne, according to data provider Steel Index.
Forrest has been fighting not to have his stake diluted in a
company he built from scratch. He has spent close to $180
million in recent months to take his holding to 32.8 percent.