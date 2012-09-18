* To refinance $3.6 bln, earnings covenants waived
* In talks on potential asset stake sales
* No debt repayments until Nov 2015
* Shares jump 21 pct to 2-week high
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Sept 18 Fortescue Metals Group
, one-third owned by billionaire founder Andrew "Twiggy"
Forrest, has lined up $4.5 billion in debt and is in talks to
sell stakes in some of its assets, as the world's No.4 iron ore
miner moves swiftly to shore up funding to cope with a slump in
prices.
The debt facility, fully underwritten by Credit Suisse
and JPMorgan, will be used to pay off $3.6
billion in existing bank facilities, a lease facility and export
credit facility - giving Fortescue some $900 million extra
headroom as the first repayment is not due until November 2015.
The deal also waives earnings-based covenants, a key factor
for the company whose earnings have been squeezed by weak iron
ore prices.
Fortescue shares, halted last week after reports that the
company was seeking waivers on its debt covenants, jumped as
much as 21 percent on Tuesday on relief the Perth-based miner
won't have to sell new shares or sell assets at knockdown prices
to raise cash.
"This has been a sledgehammer to crush an ant," Chief
Executive Nev Power told reporters. "But we wanted to do that to
provide absolute certainty about the state of our financial
facilities and our balance sheet."
Analysts said the deal was good news for shareholders as it
simplifies Fortescue's debt, provides breathing space in a weak
iron ore market, and lowers the overall cost of funding as the
bank facilities are now secured by Fortescue's assets.
"It is a sledgehammer approach and should be regarded as a
very positive development for this company," said Ben Lyons, an
investment analyst at ATI Asset Management, which owns Fortescue
shares. "We have comprehensively ruled out the prospect of an
equity raising today, which is a significant positive for equity
holders."
Fortescue shares jumped to a 2-week high of A$3.62 - on
course for their biggest one-day gain in more than three years.
Fortescue said it was evaluating approaches from a range of
firms to partner in its assets, but said it was under no
pressure from lenders to sell any stakes. "We are not under any
time pressure or, as you can see, any liquidity pressure to be
forced into these asset sales," Power told reporters.
He declined to say which assets the company had received
interest in or identify the interested parties, but said
Fortescue was not in talks to sell its key infrastructure
assets, which include a rail line and port worth more than $2
billion combined.
The company said it was not talking to Chinese steelmaker
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel) about selling any
asset stakes. Baosteel is a partner in Fortescue's magnetite
iron ore assets, one of the "non-core" assets in which Fortescue
has said it may sell a stake.
NO DILUTION
Fortescue did not disclose the interest rate on its new
facility, but said it would probably be less than the 7 percent
margin it pays on its notes. It also said the fees charged by
JPMorgan and Credit Suisse were "incredibly competitive".
Earlier this month, Fortescue slammed the brakes on plans to
triple its iron ore capacity, cutting $1.6 billion in planned
capital spending this year, axing hundreds of jobs and selling a
power station to preserve cash.
The moves shocked investors, coming less than a week after
Power had said the company was comfortable with its funding, was
on track with its expansion, and was confident iron ore prices
recovering.
Forrest has been fighting not to have his stake diluted in a
company he built from scratch. He has spent close to $180
million in recent months to take his holding to 32.8 percent.
Asked repeatedly if Forrest had pressured the company to
avoid a share sale to raise funds, Power said only that
Fortescue would never take any option off the table, but that it
saw no need for an equity raising at this point.
PRICES RECOVERING
The price of iron ore traded as high as $180
a tonne a year ago, but plummeted to a 3-year low of $86 earlier
this month as demand in China shrinks. On Monday, benchmark iron
ore with 62 percent iron content had rallied to $105.10 a tonne,
according to data provider Steel Index.
Fortescue, which produces only iron ore and effectively has
a single customer, China, said on Tuesday it expected iron ore
prices to continue edging higher toward $120 a tonne, as Chinese
steel mills step up production.
Australia, the world's biggest exporter of iron ore, revised
down its revenue forecasts for the steelmaking ingredient by a
fifth on Tuesday, adding to signs that the industry is losing
steam as China's slowdown drives down prices.