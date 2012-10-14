MELBOURNE Oct 15 World no.4 iron ore mine
Fortescue Metals Group may be able to revive a plan to
triple its iron ore capacity, it said on Monday, having been
armed with an extra $500 million after its lenders completed the
distribution of $5 billion in debt.
Fortescue last month slammed the breaks on plans to expand
its capacity to 155 million tonnes following a sharp and
prolonged slide in iron ore prices to a three-year low of $87 a
tonne, a price at which the company would have struggled to
manage its then $11.7 billion debt load.
It slashed its expansion target to 115 million tonnes,
scrambled to line up a $4.5 billion credit facility with no
earnings-based covenants to refinance debt and pay off a loan
from its earliest backer, U.S. investment firm Leucadia National
Corp.
With iron ore prices having rebounded nearly one-third to
$115 over the past month, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan managed to
increase the credit facility to $5 billion, at LIBOR plus 4.25
percent, putting Fortescue in a better position to go ahead with
its ambitious expansion.
"Subject to iron ore market conditions, this additional
liquidity will enable detailed consideration of the
recommencement of the Kings expansion," Fortescue said on
Monday.
Investors are likely to hear more on Tuesday, when Fortescue
holds a briefing after releasing its September quarter
production report.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)