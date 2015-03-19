(Repeats item first issued on Thursday with no changes to text)
By Mariana Santibanez and Sonali Paul
NEW YORK/MELBOURNE, March 20 A treacherous
snowstorm snarled flights the day Fortescue Metals Group's
CFO touched down in New York on a mission to tap the
loan market for $2.5 billion to help the world's no.4 iron ore
miner ride out collapsing iron ore prices.
Fortescue was looking to take advantage of cheap money to
pay off notes due two to four years from now and seek an
extension on a further $4.9 billion loan so it would have
nothing due till next decade.
The timing was terrible - as Stephen Pearce battled through
the frigid Manhattan weather, another squall was brewing in the
iron ore market that would blow his efforts off course and force
Fortescue to scrap its attempted refinancing.
Over the next two weeks, as Pearce and his advisers at
Credit Suisse and JPMorgan tried to raise $2.5 billion in first
the loan and then the bond markets, iron ore prices slumped from
$62 to a six-year low below $58 a tonne, half the price they
were at a year ago.
Fortescue also misjudged the appetite of investors who had
just forked out $10 billion to Valeant Pharmaceuticals
in the second-biggest junk bond sale on record. They had also
just snared a 10 percent yield on a $1 billion issue by top U.S.
coal miner Peabody Energy.
The pulled deal underscores a collapse in investor
confidence for the once unassailable iron ore sector, which
powered through the global financial crisis on the back of
China's seemingly insatiable appetite for the steel-making
ingredient.
"You just don't do $2.5 billion in a dangerous sector,
especially after the Valeant trade," said a debt investor who
declined to be named.
"We are more negative on iron ore than in energy and any
other commodity sector and the big guys are increasing
production and there is a mismatch on supply. China GDP and the
sector is a mess," the debt investor said.
The "big guys" are Brazil's Vale and Anglo
Australian giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
, who are flooding the market just as China's
growth has slowed, depressing prices and making a bond sale
tough at the yields Fortescue was willing to pay.
CASH FLOW OPTIONS
Fortescue could have learned from Australian miner
Whitehaven Coal's experience. Whitehaven considered
tapping the U.S. market late last year to refinance A$1.2
billion ($921 million), but said it was too tricky with U.S.
coal miners on their knees, and instead turned to Australian
banks this year.
"The execution process was not done particularly well,
starting with an unattractive loan transaction and then
attempting to shift to the bond market," said Steven Oh, global
head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments.
Fortescue would have been better off tapping the European
market, where there is a lack of higher-yield supply, he said.
Ratings agencies are more sanguine than debt investors,
saying Fortescue has options to shore up its funding, including
selling down stakes in its mines, port and rail.
"The key will be the ability to generate free cash flow and
that will be driven by the iron ore price," said Matthew Moore,
senior analyst at Moody's.
A share sale would be the last resort as it would dilute the
one-third stake held in the company by its billionaire founder,
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, and be expensive after a 62 percent
slide in its share price over the past year.
"Whenever you launch a transaction of this nature, you have
a lot of personal skin in the game," a weary sounding Pearce
told Reuters from New York late on Tuesday evening, after being
holed up in a Manhattan hotel for nearly two weeks.
"You don't actually know how the U.S. market is travelling
until you are actually live doing a deal. At the end of the day
we weren't happy with the cost of capital."
($1 = 1.3026 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Schwazburg and Lisa Lee in
New York and Sharon Klyne and James Regan in Sydney; Editing by
Lincoln Feast and Alex Richardson)