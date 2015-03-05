MELBOURNE, March 5 Fortescue Metals Group moved to extend its debt maturities out to 2021 on Thursday to weather weak iron ore prices for longer, launching a $2.5 billion note issue to refinance notes due to mature two to four years earlier.

The world no.4 iron ore miner said it also plans to extend the maturity on its $4.9 billion credit facility to help strengthen its balance sheet in light of a nearly 50 percent plunge in iron ore prices to $62.10 a tonne over the past year.

"It's a reflection of the market," said Mike Harrowell, resources research director at broker BBY Ltd.

When iron ore prices were above $100 a tonne, Fortescue was able to pay down big licks of debt, cutting net debt to $7.5 billion as of December 2014.

If current prices were to persist, it may not be able to generate enough cash to pay the debt that was due in 2017, so the refinancing is a prudent move, analysts said.

"If they get this away they won't have to do anything till 2021. It's a great time to be borrowing because interest rates are really cheap. To me it's very sensible," Harrowell said.

Fortescue's shares rose 1.3 percent to A$2.32, while rival iron ore miners' shares were down on Thursday, but its shares remain near six-year lows.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)