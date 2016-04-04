SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group Ltd said on Monday it would take over operations
at its Christmas Creek mine from September, after an outsourcing
contract expires with mining services company Downer EDI Ltd
.
Fortescue, the world's No. 4 iron ore producer, is among
several large Australian miners under pressure to slash
overheads as the price of the steel-making ingredient hovers
around a quarter of its $200-a-tonne highs.
"Adoption of an owner-operator model will further reduce
Fortescue's costs through ongoing improvement of the efficiency
and productivity of our Christmas Creek mining operations,"
Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Nev Power said in a statement.
Downer confirmed on Monday that it was handing over
operations at the mine in the state of Western Australia, but
said it did not expect the change to affect its 2016 financial
results.
Mining services firms like Downer have been among the
hardest hit by a rapid downturn following a two-decade resources
boom. The company said it had been operating at Christmas Creek
since 2010.
Fortescue announced the move in a statement to the
Australian Securities Exchange after the close of trading on
Monday.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Joseph Radford)