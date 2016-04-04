* Fortescue to let Downer EDI service contract expire
* Company to run Christmas Creek mine in-house
* Sees a way to cut costs
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group on Monday continued its drive to reduce overhead
amid a wary outlook for iron ore, saying it won't renew a
contract with Downer EDI Ltd.
Mining services companies in Australia such as Downer have
been hard hit by a sharp drop in the prices of iron ore, which
sells for roughly a quarter of its near-$200 a tonne peak of
2011, leading more producers to self-operate.
Miners typically seek to cut costs by removing fees incurred
by outsourcing. Companies also believe they are more in control
by managing their own mines.
Fortescue said it would take over operations at its Christmas
Creek mine in Western Australia once its outsourcing contract
with Downer expires in September.
"Adoption of an owner-operator model will further reduce
Fortescue's costs through ongoing improvement of the efficiency
and productivity of our Christmas Creek mining operations,"
Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Nev Power said in a statement.
The market capitalisation of Australian mining services
companies in a Deloitte index of stocks fell by $5.56 billion in
the second half of 2015 versus the first half.
Australia is home to the world's single-biggest biggest iron
ore deposits. Fortescue, along Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton , controls more than half the 1
billion-tonne-per-year global seaborne trade in the steel-making
ingredient.
The Christmas Creek mine is located in the Chichester ranges
in the Pilbara iron belt and, along with another mine called
Cloudbreak, can produce up to 90 million tonnes of ore a year.
Fortescue is forecasting overall production this year of 165
million tonnes.
Fortescue, controlled by founder Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest,
announced in February its had cut its production costs by 47
percent from the prior year and forecast it would drop to $13 a
tonne by the end of 2016.
"The industry has been extremely clever about reducing costs
and increasing competitiveness in a really tough market," said
Simon Bennison, chief executive of the Association of Mining and
Exploration Companies in Australia.
Downer confirmed that it was handing over operations at
Christmas Creek, but said it did not expect the change to affect
its 2016 financial results.
BHP initiated a move away from contract mining in 2011 by
acquiring HWE Mining, which was operating some of its Pilbara
iron ore mines.
Rio Tinto, which runs it own mines, has said it reduced
working capital by 83 percent in 2015 and saw a 20 percent
productivity improvement.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $54 a tonne, down from a
near nine-month peak of $63.30 reached on March 8.
