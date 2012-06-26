(Adds details, updates stock price)

MELBOURNE, June 26 Fortescue Metals Group founder Twiggy Forrest is seeking to buy 60 million shares or 1.9 percent in the iron-ore miner for about A$294 million ($294 million), dealers said adding the book build by Morgan Stanley is yet to be completed.

Morgan Stanley was bidding for 60 million shares at around A$4.90 a share on an all-or-nothing basis, meaning if the full order was not met, no shares would be bought.

Fortescue shares closed on Monday at A$4.85. One dealer said a special trade for 1 million shares was put through at A$4.92 on Tuesday morning, but that was not part of the bundle Morgan Stanley was seeking.

A spokeswoman for Fortescue declined comment as did a spokesman for Morgan Stanley.

Separately Forrest, who owns 31.6 percent in Fortescue according to Thomson Reuters data, disclosed in a filing that he had picked up 12.78 million shares in the open market between June 20 and June 25.

Fortescue, valued by the market at A$15.1 billion, fell 0.5 percent to $4.825 by 0102 GMT. The broader market was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 1.0015 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)