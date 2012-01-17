(Adds details, share price)
* Fortescue plans 55 million-tonnes-per-yr iron ore run rate
* Says takes into account threat of wet weather over current
quarter
* Iron ore average sale price $122/dmt in Dec qtr
* Market readies for solid iron ore output figures from
bigger rivals Rio, BHP
SYDNEY, Jan 17 Fortescue Metals Group
December-quarter iron ore shipments rose 19 percent
from the previous quarter to 14.8 million tonnes as it continued
to expand in Australia, beating its own guidance, the company
said on Tuesday.
Fortescue also said it plans to maintain a
55-million-tonnes-per-year run rate over the current quarter,
noting that the period covers the traditional northern
Australian wet season when cyclonic conditions can disrupt
production.
The company had previously provided December quarter guidance
of 13.5-14 million tonnes.
The total shipment figure includes ore transported by
Fortescue from other mining companies operating in Australia's
Pilbara iron ore belt.
A four-day shut down of Indian Ocean port operations at the
end of January for maintenance would also affect production
schedules, Fortescue said.
Fortescue, Australia's third-biggest iron ore miner after
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton ,
also said it sold its iron ore at an average CFR price of $122
per dry metric tonne between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Total costs per
tonne of ore over the period averaged $46.43, the company said.
The company forecast a "reasonable" price range for ore of
between $135-$145 per dmt in the current quarter.
It said index-linked ore prices had been relatively stable
recently, with the average for the month of December being $138
per dmt.
Fortescue shares were up 2.8 percent to A$4.75 at 0118 GMT,
outpacing a 1 percent gain in the broader market
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are also set to report solid iron
ore output growth in the December quarter as they continue to
expand mining in Australia, betting any loss in China's appetite
for the steelmaking material is only temporary.
Rio's production figures are due later on Tuesday and BHP
is scheduled to report on Wednesday.
