* Mid-decade plan to mine 255 mln/t per year to hinge on
market conditions
* Appoints former Australian ambassador to China to board
* No impact yet on orders as key market China tightens
credit
(Adds details, quotes, share price)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 19 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group said on Friday its 2010/11 net profit surged 76
percent to $1.02 billion driven by higher iron ore prices.
But Australia's No.3 iron ore producer warned that credit
tightening in China, its main market, was moderating demand
though it had yet to see any impact on orders.
"There's no questioning that the tightening of credit in
China has started to moderate demand in a small way,"
Fortescue's chief executive, Nev Power, told reporters.
In early July, China's central bank raised interest rates
for the third time this year to slow borrowing in a bid to cool
inflation.
Power said Fortescue's order book remained intact and that
no customers had requested shipments be cancelled or deferred.
In 2008 as the global financial crisis took hold, some steel
mills deferred or cancelled orders to iron ore miners, causing a
supply overhang and sending prices lower.
But since 2009, the price of iron ore has risen more in
percentage terms than gold and oil, owing in large part to
continued strong demand from Chinese steel mills.
Iron ore sales are expected to be the main contributor to
hefty profits expected to be reported by rival BHP Billiton
on Aug. 24.
Out of a forecast $31.947 billion in earnings before
interest and tax, Citi Global Markets expects $13.52 billion to
come from BHP's iron ore division, more than twice that of base
metals, its second-best performing division.
China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, imported 618
million tonnes of iron ore last year. Most of that was supplied
by BHP Billiton Rio Tinto , Vale and
Fortescue.
Fortescue's profit was broadly in line with analysts'
expectations. Revenue in the year to June 30 rose to $5.4
billion, from $3.2 billion for the prior financial year, the
company said.
The gains were driven by sales of ore at an average $149 a
tonne in 2010/11, against $80 the previous year, with the
company showing only a slight rise in shipments to 40 million
tonnes versus 38 million.
Fortescue and most other iron ore miners in Australia have
increased production to meet strong Asian demand. Rio Tinto,
Australia's biggest iron ore producer, is spending $14.8 billion
to fill a supply gap and this year expects to mine more than 240
million tonnes.
BHP Billiton is also spending billions of dollars to
increase output.
Fortescue has brought forward by a year its original 2014
expansion target of mining 155 million tonnes to increase sales.
Its current production rate is 55 million tonnes annualised,
according to Power.
The next step to lift output to 255 million tonnes a year in
2015/16 would hinge on market conditions closer to the date, he
said.
Commodities research group Wood-Mackenzie believes it will
be at least five years before iron ore prices abate due to
strong demand and limited supply increases.
Geoff Raby, a former Australian ambassador to China will
join the board as a non-executive independent director, the
company also announced.
Fortescue's chairman, Andrew Forrest, said in a statement
that Raby's skills in international trade, particularly in
relation to China, would complement the experience on the
Perth-based company's board.
Shares of Fortescue, which declared a final divided of 4
Australian cents, bringing the total payout for the year to 7
Australian cents, were down 4 percent to A$5.81 at 0403 GMT,
slightly outpacing losses in the wider Australian market
.
