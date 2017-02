SYDNEY Oct 26 Iron ore prices will continue to face downward price pressure until Chinese steel mills conclude destocking of inventories, Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday.

Prices, which have dropped around 20 percent in the last month, could start to turn up "within weeks" if the steel producers ended destocking, Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power told a media conference.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)