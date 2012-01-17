SYDNEY Jan 17 Fortescue Metals Group
December-quarter iron ore production rose 19 percent
from the previous quarter to 14.8 million tonnes as it continued
to expand in Australia, beating its own guidance, the company
said on Tuesday.
Fortescue, Australia's third-biggest iron ore miner after Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton , also
said it sold its iron ore at an average CFR price of $122 per
dry tonne between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
The company had previously provided December quarter
production guidance of 13.5-14 million tonnes.
The total shipment figure includes ore transported by
Fortescue from other mining companies.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)