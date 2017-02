SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group said on Friday production for the September quarter had been strong and shipped volumes would be more than 12 million tonnes.

The average selling price for the period would be around A$160 per tonne subject to final adjustments, company said in a statement.

The firm also said its iron ore expansion programme was progressing on time and on budget. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)