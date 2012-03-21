HONG KONG, March 21 Fortescue Metals Group could list its magnetite iron ore assets in Hong Kong or Shanghai within two to three years to help fund expansion of the group's iron ore production, its chief said on Wednesday.

"We would look at both of those markets. We would favour Asian markets for those assets," Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)