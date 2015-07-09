By James Regan
| SYDNEY, July 9
SYDNEY, July 9 Falling iron ore prices are
dragging Fortescue Metals Group bonds lower, cutting
the value of the Australian miner's recently issued senior
secured note by nearly $300 million.
Rising ore output from bigger rivals is driving the price
down and pressuring the margins of Australia's smaller
producers, including Fortescue.
Fortescue Chairman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest tried
unsuccessfully to persuade bigger rivals Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton to slow down expansion work to support the
price.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has tumbled by 40 percent so far
this year and analysts are tipping prices could go as low as $38
before year end as Chinese demand wanes and port stockpiles
swell. Wednesday saw iron ore plummet 11.3 percent to $44.10 a
tonne, the lowest since the Steel Index started tracking it in
2008.
Fortescue improved its outlook in April with a crucial,
albeit expensive, $2.3 billion refinancing that rolled over
loans maturing in 2017 and 2018.
Since then, Forescue's stock has fallen as much as 22
percent.
The company's 9.75 percent senior secured seven-year
non-call three-year bond, which benefits from added security,
including mining tenements, was priced at 97.608 to yield 10.25
percent, according to data provided by IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Investors who booked the new bonds were delighted after the
notes rocketed more than four points on the break, to over 102
on the bid side.
There is less glee now, with the bonds which technically
mature on March 1 2022 but are redeemable four years earlier,
quoted around 95 for a 10.85 percent bid side yield.
"We think Fortescue's fundamentals will be challenged over
the next few years, as iron ore prices at $40/t would drive
leverage into the double digits and result in significant cash
burn over the next few years," Citi said in a note reiterating a
sell recommendation on the company's senior notes.
Fortescue's lower rated senior unsecured $1.5 billion 8.25
percent bonds maturing in November 2019 have fared even worse,
slumping to 75.375 for a bid side 16.45 percent yield.
"We have previously guided a cash cost of production of $18
(per tonne) for fiscal 2016, putting us firmly in the same part
of the cost curve as our largest competitors," Fortescue Chief
Financial Officer Stephen Pearce said in a statement e-mailed to
Reuters.
"We are making a profit on every tonne that we produce and
our cost performance is sustainable," it said.
Bonds issued by Rio and BHP are proving more resilient.
Rio's $1.2 billion 3.75 percent bonds maturing in June 2025
and BHP's $1 billion 2.875 percent bonds maturing in February
2020 were holding up much better at 97.57 and 98.863,
respectively.
(Additional reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Ed Davies)