SYDNEY, April 16 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group Ltd said on Thursday its break even cost for
mining iron ore was $39 a tonne, including interest and
sustaining capital expenditure, signaling it was operating in
the black at current market prices.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China - Fortescue's main
market - is currently at $49.70 a tonne, down about 60 percent
from a year ago. .IO62-CNI=SI
Capital expenditure in fiscal 2016 will be limited to ensure
existing operations remain sustainable and will not add any new
production capacity, Fortescue said in its third-quarter
operations report.
Fortescue was up 4.5 percent to A$1.94 in early trading.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)