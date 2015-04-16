* Fortescue aims to cut iron ore costs down to $39/t
* Says mounting industry supply glut "a disaster"
* Shares jump as much as 9 percent
* To hold at least $1.5 billion in cash this quarter
SYDNEY, April 16 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group Ltd slashed costs more than expected to stay in
the black last quarter, as it scrambles to avoid the fate of
smaller rivals in the beaten down iron ore market.
The attack on costs sent the miner's stock up as much as 9
percent on Thursday, although the shares have still halved in
value over the past seven months in line with plummeting prices
for the steelmaking raw material.
Two small iron ore companies have shut mines in the past
week, while Goldman Sachs says half the world's so-called "tier
two" miners - which includes Fortescue - are at risk of closure
as mega miners boost supply.
"The current state of the industry has been a disaster for
everyone. It's ripped the heart out of the industry," Fortescue
chief executive Nev Power said, adding that the miner aimed to
cement its place in the business, irrespective of any further
price falls.
"Absolutely there's a Plan B, C, and D, and whatever the
market price is, we'll respond to that and make sure that we can
maintain a positive cash margin," he told reporters on a
conference call.
Fortescue, the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer but
saddled with $9 billion in debt, has been under scrutiny since
it pulled a $2.5 billion refinancing last month due to the high
yield being sought.
In its third-quarter production report, the miner said it
had improved its total delivered cost by 17 percent on the prior
quarter, and was now targetting a breakeven price of $39 a
tonne.
This compares with a current price for delivery to China -
Fortescue's main market - of $49.70 a tonne, down about 60
percent from a year ago .IO62-CNI=SI.
Fortescue also said its lower operating costs should allow
it to keep its cash at or above $1.5 billion this quarter,
reassuring investors who had feared the company was burning
through its cash pile at current ore prices.
PRICE THE WILD CARD
Analysts said the strong result eased pressure on Fortescue
to raise capital in the short-term, but said the outlook for
iron ore remained challenging.
"I think it would be prudent of them to be continuing to
assess all the options," said Chris Drew, a Sydney-based analyst
at RBC Capital. "If the iron ore price goes to the low 40s, the
cost performance will be very helpful, but it won't solve
everything for them."
Citi this week forecast iron ore will average just $37 a
tonne over the second half of calendar 2015 and will only rise
to about $40 by 2019.
It blamed a rising supply glut in the sea-traded market for
ore, due to over-production in Australia as well as
over-estimates of steel production growth in China.
Power said Fortescue had no plans to increase production
further and was assessing options to raise extra capital. The
company has previously canvassed selling a stake in its
infrastructure, but he said it was not considering an equity
raising.
The better-than-expected cost cuts would likely force out
short-sellers who have been targeting the stock as iron prices
have slumped, two fund managers told Reuters.
But with Fortescue cutting costs as fast as bigger rivals
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , the
industry cost curve was being driven lower and flatter, which
did not bode well for producers in an oversupplied market.
"This probably generates a short-covering rally in
Fortescue, but it tells you where the industry's headed," said
Paul Phillips, a partner at Perennial Investment Partners.
