By Manolo Serapio Jr

QINGDAO, China, Sept 22 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group is "certainly open" to selling stakes in its mines as well as its rail and port infrastructure to pay off debt faster, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We think it's a good time to talk to strategic partners about potential stakes in the business," Neville Power told Reuters in an interview in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.

"We would only do that though if we saw long-term value at the right terms," he said.

Power said the base case for Fortescue, which has net debt of $7.2 billion, "is to repay debt with cash flow from operations, but the option of bringing in investors will allow us to accelerate that debt payout".

There have been reports that China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group and Tewoo Group could invest in Fortescue's infrastructure and mining assets, but Power declined to give any names.

Annual profit at Fortescue, the world's fourth biggest iron ore miner, fell nearly 90 percent to $316 million as the price of the steel-making commodity reeled from a slowing Chinese economy.

Down for a third year running, the price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has fallen a fifth this year to trade below $60 a tonne. Analysts do not expect any significant recovery with more supply coming at a time steel demand in top buyer China is shrinking.

But Power said he expected demand for the miner's iron ore in China to remain "very strong".

"We recognise that the commodity cycle is going through some volatility at the moment, but we also know this is a cyclical business and it's about making sure that the structure of our business is right and positioning ourselves for that upturn which will come," he said.

That means keeping costs low. Fortescue is aiming to cut its cash cost to $18 per tonne in the current financial year to June 2016 from $27 previously.

"If the exchange rate and the oil price drops further, then we look to capture those and have additional cost reductions," said Power, referring to the lower Australian dollar and Brazilian real.

After cutting costs by $1.8 billion over the last three years, Fortescue is planning to knock another $1.4 billion off this year while keeping annual production at 165 million tonnes.

"We don't see any rationale for investing in additional capacity right now because the market is in supply-demand balance and any additional supply is likely to further reduce the price which will result in lower returns for everybody in the industry," said Power. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Clarke)