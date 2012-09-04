(Restores dropped attribution for quote)
SYDNEY, Sept 4 Fortescue Metals Group,
Australia's number 3 iron ore miner, said it was slashing
several hundred jobs, including staff and contractors working on
all development work as it anticipated iron ore prices to stay
low for some time.
"While we remain very confident in the future of the iron
ore price and that it will rebound into that range above $120
per tonne, clearly given the current conditions in China, it is
going to take some time to recover to that level," said
Fortescue CEO Neville Power.
