Oct 26 Fortescue Metals Group , Australia's No. 3 iron ore producer, said on Wednesday it had raised $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes to help fund its infrastructure expansion.

The offering, which was initially launched at $1 billion, was upsized to $1.5 billion due to strong demand, the company said.

Fortescue has brought forward by a year its original 2014 expansion target of mining 155 million tonnes to increase sales.

The notes, which have an eight-year term with a non-call period of four years, will pay 8.25 percent per annum.

