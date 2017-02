SYDNEY, March 15 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Thursday it had priced $2 billion in senior unsecured notes to fund the expansion of its iron ore capacity to 155 million tonnes a year.

The offer for the 5 and 10 years was increased from an original size of $1 billion, the firm said in statement. The 5 year notes carry an interest rate of 6 percent per annum, while the 10 year carries 6.875 percent. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)